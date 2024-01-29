Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) The carcass of a male leopard with injury marks was found on Monday in Bhandara forest division in Maharashtra, an official said.

The carcass of the big cat, aged around 2 years, was spotted by forest staff in Davdipar forest in Bhandara district, Range Forest Officer, Bhandara, Sanjay Mendhe stated in a release.

"The leopard has injury marks on the face and neck, indicating that it might have been killed in a fight with another wild animal. Samples of the carcass will be sent for forensic test," he said.

