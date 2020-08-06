New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old suspected male sex worker and his accomplice have been arrested here for allegedly robbing a man who refused to pay for his services, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after a robbery was reported on July 30 from southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, they said, adding that it was later found that the accused was known to the complainant, who used to engage his services.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Invites India Over Appointment of Legal Representative; Hearing Scheduled on September 3.

However, while reporting the incident of the robbery, the complainant failed to mention these facts, the police said.

The accused had offered his services to the complainant but when he refused to pay for it, he and his associate decided to rob him, they added.

Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The complainant works as a sales head for a private firm and as per his police complaint, a man met him at his relative's house on July 29 and asked for a job. He called the man for an interview at his company's training centre in New Friends Colony.

The next day, the man along with an associate visited him (complainant) and expressed their desire to enter into a deal with the company and later, went to his flat to discuss the same, the complaint stated.

However, when the complainant was changing his clothes, the two men beat him up and robbed him of his two mobile phones, a gold chain and Rs 42,000, the police said.

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case and later, with the help of CCTV footage and call tracing, located them in Sagarpur and arrested them on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

The mobile phones, a gold chain and a stolen scooty were recovered from them, he said.

During interrogation, one of the accused disclosed that he was a sex worker and the complainant was his client, the officer said.

He also claimed that on day of the incident, the complainant engaged his services but did not pay him and also refused to clear his "previous dues", the DCP said.

The accused then snatched the complainant's mobile phones, gold chain and cash and fled the scene, the officer said.

The accused duo disclosed that they were unemployed and committed theft, robbery, snatching and other crimes to earn money, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)