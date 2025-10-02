New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday thanked party leaders, cadres, and supporters for their wishes after his pacemaker surgery.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude. I intend to start my work schedule soon."

Kharge, 83, recently underwent pacemaker implantation and has been reported as stable, is expected to resume his official engagements from October 3, according to his son and Karnataka IT Minister, Priyank Kharge.

In a post shared on X, Priyank Kharge said, "The pacemaker implantation procedure for Shri. Kharge was successfully completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also enquired about Kharge's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Meanwhile, Kharge is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, made the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

According to Jamir, Congress expects a gathering of at least 10,000 people for the rally. The event, themed around "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also highlight key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.

The statement said that the rally will be followed by separate meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs). (ANI)

