Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the law and order situation is good in the state but some sections of the media are deliberately spreading misinformation and said that cases are lodged in West Bengal but not in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"A suicide case was turned into a rape case. BJP and CPI(M) are both trying to defame Bengal. We will not let Bengal become Hathras or Unnao," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in a virtual meeting with Police and administration.

Also Read | Ola Scooter Torched by Owner in Tamil Nadu Due to Poor Mileage and Unsatisfactory Service by the Manufacturer (Watch Video).

Speaking to media after a review meeting with District Magistrates and Superintendent of police on the West Bengal Schemes and heatwave warning, the Chief Minister said, "Law and order situation is good in West Bengal but sections of media spreading misinformation. They begin media trials. In my state, we lodge complaints. In UP, Gujarat, MP they don't allow it. You must've seen journalists were forced to remove their clothes so that they don't publish news but in my state that doesn't happen."

After facing backlash over the Birbhum killing and a series of rape cases, Banerjee said, "How did Hanskhali (rape-murder) incident occur? Why did Inspector Incharge not keep forth correct facts? This occurred due to his negligence. It needs to be reported how many people died in your district. Panchayat issues certificates & we don't even know about it."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused by Her Father, Uncle for Over One Year in Idukki.

Banerjee asserted that she will order arrest and inquiry if she finds something wrong in her party.

"If I see something wrong in my party, I order arrest and inquiry...BJP had also complained against me but was there any truth? Try to investigate it. If it's true then I always say to publish it (in media)," she said.

Banerjee has decided to launch a mass outreach programme from May 5, the first anniversary of Mamata Banerjee's government's third tenure in the state.

She said that her government is restarting the schemes duare Sarkar and paray samadhan which were stopped during the Assembly polls.

Justifying the renaming of the central schemes in Uttar Dinajpur district of the state, the Chief Minister said that the Central projects are renamed due to language barriers in remote areas where people may not understand names given by the Centre.

"In any case, Centre pays States through taxes collected from States. Still, even the due amounts of GST are not duly given by the Centre at regular intervals," she added.

She further slammed the Central government saying that the government was supposed to get 97,000 crore from the Central government but they didn't give them money, they only give dialogues.

Asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for filing several complaints against her on several issues, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that if there is any truth in these complaints then BJP can publish them in the media.

The Chief Minister also ordered to take against those who give communal hatred speeches "If I do also do take action against me," Mamata said to police.

She further questioned the West Bengal Police about the recent incidents that happened in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)