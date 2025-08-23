New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had disrupted the proceedings during the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, on the directive of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MPs tore copies of the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill against its introduction in the Lok Sabha.

In an interview with ANI, Kiren Rijiju said, "I dont want to blame the Congress MPs. They have to work as their leaders ask them to. TMC's Mamata Banerjee orders her MPs from Kolkata, then they are compelled (to create ruckus) here. We try to run the House after consultation with the Prime Minister. They say something, but they get different orders from above, and the ruckus begins."

He further said that the House was disrupted even after discussions held to maintain order.

He said, "Everyone had agreed after prior discussion to maintain the order of the House. Constitutional amendment passes with 2/3rd majority, and the House has to be in order. The Speaker told the members that when the Home Minister presents the Constitution Amendment Bill, no members will come into the well and sit on their chairs. This was agreed to. As soon as the House began, TMC MPs jumped into the well. Started throwing papers. Congress's Venugopal also started tearing papers. What happened to the understanding?"

On August 20, Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The bills were sent to the joint committee of Parliament.

The bill received strong criticism from the opposition, and opposition MPs tore and threw the copies of the three Bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.

Opposing the Bill, Abhishek Banerjee accused the Modi government of failing to uphold its duty of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation.

"We strongly condemn this authoritarian attitude and oppose the introduction of this DRACONIAN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL. The Government of India, instead of providing relief to the people and working for the genuine development of farmers, workers and the poor, has completely failed to uphold its duty of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation," the TMC leader said.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. Union Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The proposed bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader doesn't resign, their office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

Several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House.

Congress MP KC Venugopal and Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a verbal spat over the "morality" regarding the bills.

Venugopal said, "This bill is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution. BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the Home Minister a question? When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he was arrested -- did he uphold morality at that time?" (ANI)

