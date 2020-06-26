Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

She also said she wants the metro services to resume from July 1, but only with 100 per cent seat occupancy, and no passenger standing.

"We have decided that (from July 1) the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am. We also want the Metro railways to resume services from July 1, by following all the precautionary and sanitization norms and only with 100 per cent seat occupancy policy," Banerjee told a press conference here.

She said the Kolkata metro railways should ensure that it is running trains without any passenger standing or coaches being overcrowded.

Earlier this week, Banerjee had announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till July 31.

She also accused opposition parties of indulging in politics at the time of crisis to score political brownie points.

Speaking about her party's Martyr's Day rally on July 21, Banerjee said it would be observed, but in a much different way.

