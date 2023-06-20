Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A man killed himself on Monday after his in-laws lodged a dowry death case against him after his wife committed suicide in Bikaner district, police said on Monday.

Police said the woman, Ranjana, committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday following which her family members filed a case against her husband Chandraprakash and his family members.

Chandraprakash hanged himself from a tree near the crematorium where his wife was cremated.

The dead body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Police said Chandraprakash's family has now registered a case of abetment to suicide against his in-laws.

