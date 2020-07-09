Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a nine-year-old boy in neighbouring Shamli district in 2014.

Additional District Sessions Judge Chhote Lal Yadav dismissed the bail application of the accused, Vipin Kumar.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast for Delhi: Moderate Rainfall Likely in Next Three Days, Thunderstorm Activity May Start Tonight, Says IMD.

According to government lawyer Omprakash Upadhyay, the boy, Anas, was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in Thanabhawan town on December 13, 2014.

The accused allegedly killed the minor when the ransom was not paid.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5.8 Lakh People Stranded Abroad Due to COVID-19 Returned to India.

The bail plea was filed on the behalf of the accused, Kumar, who has been languishing in jail since 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)