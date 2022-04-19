Jind, Apr 18 (PTI) A man, who was arrested on charges of possession of cannabis five days ago, died at a hospital in Haryana's Rohtak, sources in the police department said on Monday, with his family alleging that he died due to torture in custody.

Pappi was apprehended from Julana here on April 13 and 580 grams of cannabis was seized from him. He was sent to jail on April 15 after a days remand, they said.

He died at the PGI-Rohtak and postmortem has been done by a board of doctors. The process was also videographed, Julana police station in-charge Samarjit Singh said.

The exact reason of death will be known after the postmortem report is received, he said, adding that the allegations levelled by Pappi's family members will be investigated.

Pappi was lodged at the district jail and he faced charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said.

Pappi's family members alleged that he was tortured and beaten up in custody.

He died due to torture by police. There were injury marks on his body, Pappi's wife Asha and his father Jaynarayan alleged.

Asha alleged that on April 13, police thrashed Pappi as they were taking him out of his house. Since then, police did not allow family members to meet him, she claimed.

She alleged that due to excessive torture by police, her husband died, and demanded action against the guilty.

Pappi was diabetic, but police did not allow him to take medicines. His health deteriorated on Sunday evening and the jail administration admitted him to the hospital but the family was not informed, relatives claimed

Police have recorded the statement of his wife before the magistrate in PGI and handed over the body to family members for last rites, the sources said.

