Gurugram, September 8: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and strangulating to death a 23-year-old woman at a guesthouse near Jharsa village here in Haryana, police said on Sunday. The masseuse, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was called to the guesthouse by Anil Pahal, 40, on Saturday evening, they said. Pahal, a local, claimed that he killed the woman following a heated argument between them over she demanding extra money, police said. Gurugram Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Strangled, Burnt to Death in Failed Theft Attempt in Sector-107, Minor Arrested.

Information about a woman's body lying in a room of the guesthouse was received late night on Saturday, they said. Pahal said he worked as a customs broker in Delhi and had booked a room at the guesthouse for two days on September 6, according to police. Gurugram Shocker: 22-Year-Old Girl From Firozabad Found Murdered in Bhondsi Area.

He claimed that he had booked the masseuse's services for Rs 5,000 online on Saturday but she demanded Rs 2,500 more, Gurugram Police Spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said and added that Pahal has been booked for rape and murder.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.)

