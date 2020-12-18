Pernem (Goa) [India], December 18 (ANI): Pernem Police have arrested a native of Jammu and Kashmir for illegally possessing narcotic substance worth Rs 5,000 at a beach shack at Arambol.

The accused has been identified as Faisal Ahmed (25), native of Baramulla, Jammu Kashmir.

According to Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi, a raid was conducted on Wednesday late night at Sea Breeze Shack in Harambol after receiving the information regarding the worker of Sea Breeze Shack is involved in illegal drug activities. Charas worth Rs 5,000 was seized from the shack.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PI Jivba Dalvi, PSI Sanjit Kandolkar, constables Ravi Mhaloji, Vinod Pednekar, Pravin Mahale and Anishkumar Poke.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 20(b) (ii) (A) of Goa (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)