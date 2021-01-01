Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) A man allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer at MSEDCL's Godrej-Anandam sub station in Nagpur after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and the woman has suffered severe injuries on her face, stomach and neck and is hospitalised, while the accused Sachin Kamble has been arrested, an official said.

"The woman is an operator in MSEDCL's Godrej-Anandam sub station. Kamble is a resident of Chembur in Mumbai. The two met through a marriage bureau in 2018. However, the friendship soured and Kamble attacked her after she refused his marriage proposal recently," the Ganeshpeth police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)