Mathura (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old man died and his friend sustained severe injuries after they were brutally beaten by some villagers here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Nagla Bhartiya village under Vrindaban police station limits on Monday night, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 3.6-Magnitude Jolts Srinagar.

The father of the deceased man has named seven people from Nagla Bhartiya village who were allegedly involved in the killing of his son, police said.

Four accused have been nabbed by police and a search for others is underway, they said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Hails Passage Of The Bill, Calls it ‘Momentous Day’.

Sahab Singh and his friend Laxman, both residents of Parkham village, had gone to Nagla Bhartiya to meet a woman where the villagers allegedly thrashed them, sources said.

After the assault, Singh succumbed to injuries while Laxman was rushed to hospital, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)