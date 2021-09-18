New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death in the Burari area of Delhi, police said.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused has been identified as Kamal Shukla (30). The victim used to work as a salesman.

According to the FIR, the accused had hit the victim on his head with a stick. As per police, both were in an intoxicated state when they had a dispute over something which further escalated into a physical fight.

Naresh, the neighbour of the victim rushed him to a trauma centre in Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead.

The accused has been apprehended by the police and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

A CCTV footage shows that a person beating another with a stick and the passersby did nothing to stop the accused.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

