Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was bludgeoned to death amid an argument during a cricket match in Bhandara, some 800 kilometres from here, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chikhali village on Sunday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Nivruttinath Kavale, the Adyal police station official said.

"He was assaulted with a cricket bat by Karan Bilavne. The argument started after the accused's team lost three matches in a row. Kavale suffered serious injuries on his neck and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

Bilavne was arrested for murder, the official added.

