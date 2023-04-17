Bahraich (UP) Apr 17 (PTI) A man was charred to death and his brother was injured after a fire broke out at their hut in a village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm when one Nanke (22) was sleeping inside his hut in Parsiya village in Payagpur area, they said.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit, they said.

Nanke's elder brother Pramod got injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.

