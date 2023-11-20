Nagpur, November 20: Three persons were booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 10 lakh in Nagpur by promising high returns on investment in cryptocurrency, a police official said on Monday.

Victim Rukesh Waikar (37) invested Rs 10 lakh in October and filed a complaint after the accused, identified as Kiran Bhalerao, Mahesh Kumar Dadwadi and Sumit Boria, failed to fulfil their promise, the Wadi police station official said.

The accused have been booked for cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and further probe was underway, he added.

