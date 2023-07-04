Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) A heavily drunk man created nuisance at the airport here on Tuesday by shouting at officials and causing trouble and he was handed over to police, officials said.

The man, who was to take a flight to Mumbai was not allowed to board the aircraft after he created a ruckus and insisted that he be permitted to board the flight, they said.

CISF personnel on security duty on the airport premises overpowered him and handed him over to the local police for appropriate action.

