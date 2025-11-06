Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly cut off his wife's nose over suspicion of infidelity in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Padalwa village, under the Ranapur police station area in Jhabua district, on Tuesday. The police registered a case into the matter, arrested the accused husband and sent him to jail, the officer added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Dayal Singh told ANI, "Yesterday, a complaint was received at Ranapur police station in the district that the husband of a 23-year-old woman assaulted her and inflicted an injury on her nose (cut the nose). She was hospitalised, and after receiving an MLC (Medico-Legal Certificate) from the hospital, an FIR was registered in the matter. The accused husband has been arrested and sent to jail."

"In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the husband of the woman used to doubt her character and due to this, he committed the crime," he added.

According to information, the accused husband, Rakesh Bilwal, had gone to Gujarat a few days ago with his wife to work. However, a dispute arose between them over her character, and the couple subsequently returned to their village, Padalwa, in the Jhabua district on Tuesday.

The victim said that as soon as they reached home, her husband started assaulting her and then cut her nose. He also took her to the hospital after committing the crime.

"When we were coming from Gujarat, I asked him (husband) to get a divorce, then he asked to get home and said he would discuss it with my family. But as soon as we reached home, he started beating me with a stick and then cut my nose with a blade. After that, he also took me to the hospital. My son kept shouting, but he (husband) didn't leave me," the victim said. (ANI)

