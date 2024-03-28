New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A man carrying a liquor bottle was detained by the Delhi Police Thursday for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the Rouse Avenue court when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the excise policy case, police said.

The man, identified as Raghav Kumar Tiwari, was dressed in the attire of a lawyer and was taken to nearby police station for questioning, they said.

While the mediapersons stood outside gate number 5, Tiwari approached them staging protest against Kejriwal. He was also carrying a beer bottle, a police officer said.

He was immediately overpowered by the security personnel and shoved in the police van, the officer said.

The man was taken to the IP Estate Police station, where he revealed his identity as Raghav Kumar Tiwari and claimed he is an advocate by profession, according to the officer.

Tiwari, a resident of Ghaziabad, was detained under 65 Delhi Police Act but later allowed to go after a warning, officer said.

AAP's national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

He was produced in the court on Thursday as his custody was ending. The court extended his custody till April 1.

