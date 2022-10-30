Kapurthala, Oct 30 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was part of a religious procession, died after he was hit by a tractor-trolley here, said police.

The incident took place near village Pajjian on Kapurthala- Sultanpur Lodhi road here, they said.

After being hit, Gurjot Singh was taken to the Sultanpur Lodhi civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said the police.

A large number of devotees were taking out the religious procession in the wake of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next month.

