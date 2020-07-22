Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A native of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district named Kiran Kumar who was allegedly beaten up by Chirala Police on Sunday, died at a hospital in Guntur this morning.

The kin of Kiran Kumar has alleged that the police beat him up badly for not wearing a mask. They alleged that Kiran sustained head injuries due to police beating, which lead to his death.

Also Read | Assam Flood Situation Worsens, Death Toll Rises to 89: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 22, 2020.

However, Prakasam district SP Siddarth Kaushal denied allegations on the Chirala incident as false.

In a statement, the SP said, "Two persons who were riding a motorcycle were sloshed. The police who were searching the vehicles stopped and questioned them too. But those two people hurled abuses at the police. Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar was taking them to a government hospital for tests. One of those two persons named Kiran Kumar jumped off the police vehicle. At that time, he met with head injuries. The police immediately took him to Guntur Government General Hospital. Later he was shifted to a private hospital. Kiran died while undergoing treatment."

Also Read | King Cobra Rescued From Well in Odisha's Burujhari Village, See Pics.

The SP further said that a case has been filed against SI Vijay Kumar based on the complaint of Kiran's father. There are eyewitnesses for the incident, he said.

SP Kaushal further informed that Kandukuru DSP has been appointed as an inquiry officer and action will be taken on the responsible persons after the inquiry. The SP said that the CM spoke to him and announced Rs 10 lakhs ex gratia to the family of the bereaved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)