Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man drowned accidentally while taking bath in a pond in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, the State Disaster Management Department said.

A resident of Amarpur Mohallah in Nahan, Subash Chand drowned in a pond near Kali Sthan temple in Nahan on Saturday afternoon, it said.

His body has been recovered with the help of army and the local administration, the department added.

