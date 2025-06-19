Itanagar, Jun 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old man went missing after falling into the Siom river while attempting to cross a bridge in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Tade Pigyor was crossing the suspension bridge that connects Yapik and Lipo villages in the remote district, they said.

The bridge might have tilted, causing the man to lose balance and fall into the river, Shi Yomi SP S K Thongdok said.

“Upon receiving the information, the district police immediately launched a search operation. However, as of now, there is no trace of the missing person,” Thongdok said.

Police stations in neighbouring districts, including West Siang, East Siang and Siang, have also been alerted, he said.

