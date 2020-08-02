Bulandshahr, Aug 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old grocery shop owner of a village near Pahasu town in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district went missing on Sunday with his motorcycle later found abandoned at a secluded place outside the town, said police.

Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Arun Kumar Singh ran a grocery shop in his village and had left for Pahasu with Rs 3,000 to buy some grocery terms for his shop.

As he did not return till late afternoon, his family members informed police, which began searching for the missing man.

Singh's motorcycle was later found abandoned some three kilometres away from the Pahasu's town, he said, Singh used five mobile phones, but he did not carry either with him while leaving his home.

Police are trying to ascertain Singh's whereabouts, said the SSP.

The incident has occurred close on the heels of a lawyer going missing in the district a few days ago and found murdered later.

