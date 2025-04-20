Hoshiarpur, Apr 20 (PTI) A man who recited 'gurbani' at a gurdwara in a village here has been arrested following an alleged sacrilege incident, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Friday after around 15 pages of the Guru Granth Sahib kept at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Nurpur Jattan village were found torn, they said.

Addressing a press conference at the Mahilpur police station, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said they have arrested Gurwinder Ginda, a resident of Moranwali village, who was a 'pathi' (a person who recites 'gurbani')

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against the accused, the SP said, adding further investigation into the matter was underway.

