Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a differently-abled girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Accused Sham Sunder, a resident of Darhal's Laroka village, had fled the village after a complaint was filed against him on June 3.

A special team was constituted to nab him and he was arrested from Bari Brahmana area on the outskirts of Jammu, they said.

Sunder has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

