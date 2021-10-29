Ballia, October 29: A man was arrested here for allegedly abducting and raping a teenage girl, police said on Friday. The girl was abducted by one Sonu Singh of her village on October 24. She was taken to Ballia and Kanpur, and raped, police said.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

The accused was arrested and the girl sent for a medical examination. A probe is on into the matter.

