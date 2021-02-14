Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): A man stabbed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Parel on Valentine's Day, said police on Sunday.

The accused identified as Rajesh Kale, attacked the woman who works in KEM Hospital here in COVID-19 ward at noon, as per a senior official of Bhoiwada Police.

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was given treatment.

Police arrested the accused and registered a case under 307 on the basis of victim's statement.

Further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)

