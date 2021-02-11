Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A 34-year-old data entry operator working at the Vile Parle branch of a nationalised bank here has been arrested for stealing Rs 20 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Biren Bhupendra Vakhariya.

In December, the branch manager found that Rs 20 lakh were missing from the currency chest. A police case was filed last month.

Police found that CCTV recording of the time when the cash was stolen had been removed.

After it was retrieved, Vakhariya was identified as the culprit, police said.

Rs nine lakh of the stolen cash has been seized from his possession, police said, adding that further probe was on.

