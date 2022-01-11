Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Haryana Police on Monday arrested a man for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old girl in Faridabad.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a serial killer who had killed three minor girls earlier as well for opposing rape attempt," the police said.

The 54-year-old accused told the police that he had tried to rape a 15-year-old girl in December 2019. Similarly, the 54-year-old allegedly killed two other minor girls in August 2020 and June 2021 for opposing his rape attempts.

An investigation is underway by Crime Branch. (ANI)

