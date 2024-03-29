Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) A Pune resident has been arrested for impersonating a policeman in his attempts to get the dismissal of his girlfriend from a Navi Mumbai hotel revoked, an official said on Friday.

Accused Salman Tajmuddin Mulani was apprehended by the Panvel Town police on the night of March 27 after he got into a confrontation with the manager of a hotel in Kolkhe area, he said.

Donning a “khaki uniform”, Mulani (31) accused the hotel manager of “unjustly” dismissing his girlfriend and demanded her reinstatement, the official said. But the alert hotel manager called the police, who arrested Mulani.

The accused hails from Chakan in Pune and runs a chicken shop, he said.

Nitin Thackeray, senior inspector of Panvel Town police station, said they are trying to ascertain if Mulani has previously impersonated a police officer and cheated others.

