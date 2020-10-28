Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a 47-year-old drug peddler for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 30 lakh from Nagpada area of central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Officials of the ANC's Azad Maidan unit spotted Aklakh Ahmed Abdul Hamid Ansari at Vasil Khan Road in Nagpada area on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Vivo V20 SE India Price Leaked on Croma & Reliance Digital Website.

Upon a search, they found 300 gm of mephedrone (MD) in his possession, he said, adding that the accused had come to deliver the contraband to his customers.

On interrogation, it came to light that Ansari is a history sheeter and already has offences under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Nagpada, J J Marg and Bhoiwada police stations, he said.

Also Read | Elementary Teacher Training Exam Date Announced by Punjab Govt; ETT Examination to Take Place on November 29.

The accused was also involved in distributing drugs in city and suburbs, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)