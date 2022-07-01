New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer said.

The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted to alert commuters in the evening, “Delay in services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border due to a passenger on track at Moolchand. Normal service on all other lines.”

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

