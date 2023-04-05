Etawah (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A man died here after a speeding milk tanker hit his motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Etawah-Bah-Agra road near Badhpura police station when the man, Devidin (45), a resident of Badhpura Colony, was returning home on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer (CO) Amit Kumar Singh said.

Devidin died on the spot. The driver of the milk tanker has been taken into custody and his vehicle seized, he said.

