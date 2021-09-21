Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A murder accused who was out on bail was arrested on Tuesday for killing a 46-year-old man during a drunken brawl in suburban Gowandi, police said.

Khandu Maruti Dahibhate, the deceased, worked with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said a police official.

Dahibhate and accused Murtuza Khan, a neighbour, were drinking liquor at the former's shanty in New Gautam Nagar on Monday night when they had a tiff, he said.

Khan, who had recently got bail in a murder case, allegedly stabbed Dahibhate multiple times.

He was held on suspicion and arrested after he confessed to the killing, said sub-inspector Shrikant Patil of Deonar police station.

