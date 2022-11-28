Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) A truck driver burnt to death after a fire broke out following a collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on Barmer-Jodhpur road, they said, adding the driver and cleaner of the other truck escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Pandav Nagar Murder Case: From Sleeping Pills To Illicit Affair and Body Cut Into 10 Pieces, Horrifying Details of Man’s Brutal Killing in Delhi Shock Everyone.

Efforts are on to identify the truck driver, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)