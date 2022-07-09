New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A man killed himself on Friday inside a washroom in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said.

Police received information at 1.32 pm that a person received an injury and was lying unconscious, they said.

Police rushed to the spot where one of the public toilets near PVR Cinemas was found bolted from inside and blood was coming out.

The door was broken and the man was found lying unconscious on the floor of the public toilet in a pool of blood having deep cuts in hand, a senior police officer said.

A knife was also found close to him.

He was identified as Ashok, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was undergoing treatment for depression. It looks like a a case of suicide, police said.

Police clarified that the incident happened in a public toilet, which is not a part of the PVR in G-block commercial complex at Vikaspuri.

