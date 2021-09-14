New Delhi, September 14: A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife in the Raj Park Police Station area of Delhi, the police informed. The accused has been identified as Hemant.

As per the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night. During a quarrel that night, Hemant allegedly killed his wife and died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan in the house, the police added.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Fresh Spell of Showers Likely Over Haryana, Rajasthan From September 16.

A police complaint was filed after the couple's children saw their bodies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)