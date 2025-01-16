Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old man out on bail in a murder case in Sri Lanka has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Arumahaddi Janit Madhusangha D'silva was taken into custody from a lodge in the Kashigaon area, under the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, on January 13 after cops were tipped off about his “suspicious” behaviour, he said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

D'silva produced an Aadhaar card identifying himself as Dinesh Kumar Iyer but could not give satisfactory replies to several questions, including his background and residence, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Prakash Gaikwad of MBVV police.

He also had a SIM card from an Indian cellular company, said the police official.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Promises INR 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity up to 300 Units.

After sustained questioning, D'Silva told the cops that he was involved in a 2015 gang-related murder in the island nation and secured bail on December 31, 2024.

The same day, D'silva sneaked into India through Tamil Naidu without a passport and other travel documents avoiding detection by the Coast Guard. He stayed put in Thane district until the lodge manager alerted the police, the official said.

The Lankan national has been booked under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act. Police are now probing how he entered India and who helped him get an Aadhaar and a SIM card, the official said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken over the investigation, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)