Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) A mentally unstable youngster was pushed to death from the terrace of a building in neighbouring Panvel city, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize, Winners List and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Sai Nagar area.

Also Read | 'Fuel Price Reduction Is a Diwali Gift From PM Narendra Modi', Says Madhya Pradesh Minister Kamal Patel.

The deceased was identified as Prathamesh Rane.

Aditya Ajit Shekate (18), a friend, allegedly took Rane, who was mentally unstable, to the building's terrace, said a police official.

Shekate then allegedly snatched away a mobile phone and a bluetooth speaker from Rane, and pushed him off the terrace. The latter died on the spot.

A man living in the opposite building recorded Shekate's movements on his mobile phone before alerting police, the officer said.

Shekate was arrested from the Old Panvel area, said senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge.

A court sent him in police remand till November 8. Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)