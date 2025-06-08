Varanasi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) The relief of being freed on bail after nine days in jail proved to be short-lived for a Varanasi district jail inmate who was rearrested after a video surfaced showing him leading a procession following his release with his supporters chanting "objectionable" slogans.

The accused, Abid Khan, was lodged in the district jail since May 29 after being booked for loot, criminal intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

DCP, Kashi zone, Gaurav Banswal said that after being released on bail on June 6, Abid took out a procession in which "objectionable slogans" were raised by his supporters.

A video appeared on social media purportedly showing them moving in a convoy of vehicles on the road without permission.

"Taking cognisance, the police registered a case against accused Abid Khan and his associates. Three people, including Abid, have been arrested and sent to jail," he said.

Banswal said the arrests were carried out on Saturday night and the Teliyabag police outpost in-charge Shivam Srivastava has been suspended on charges of negligence in the matter.

The rest are being identified and will also be arrested soon, Banswal said.

Abid was sent back to the district jail, the police said, adding they will also move court for the cancellation of his bail in the previous case.

