Sambhal (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend and committed suicide in Chandausi Kotwali area of the district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Shivam reached the house of Mamata (23) and shot her dead. He then shot himself, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

The countrymade weapon used in the incident has been recovered, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased man claimed that he was murdered.

The matter is being probed, police added.

