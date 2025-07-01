Azamgarh (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh shot himself dead after killing his mother and four-year-old son on Tuesday, police said.

His seven-year-old daughter, who got injured in the attack, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

Also Read | INS Tamal Commissioned: Indian Navy's Latest Stealth Warship Commissioned in Russia.

Neeraj Pandey, who worked at a fuel pump in Varanasi, had returned to his home in Azamgarh's Chakia Mustafabad village on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

This afternoon, in an apparent fit of rage, Neeraj opened fire on his mother Chandrakala, his son Sarthak, and daughter Subhi before turning the weapon on himself.

Also Read | Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

The sound of gunfire alarmed neighbours, who rushed to the scene and found the family members critically injured, the SSP said.

All four were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Neeraj, Chandrakala and Sarthak dead. Subhi remains in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

SSP Meena said preliminary investigation suggests that Neeraj was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that a possible family dispute may have triggered the attack.

A pistol was recovered from the scene, he said.

The whereabouts of Neeraj's wife at the time of the incident are unclear, the police said, adding that they are continuing to investigate all angles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)