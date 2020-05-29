India News | Man Shot Dead in Delhi, One Held

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead while another was injured in Delhi's Brahmapuri area on Thursday following which one person was held from the spot, the Delhi Police said.

According to police sources around five to six persons are involved in this case.

The deceased man Rashid was a resident of Brahmapuri street number 17 who was shot dead in Jafrabad's street number 5 on Thursday evening.

After this, Rashid's friend Haider was also shot and injured in Brahmapuri itself following which one Bharat Sharma has been held in connection with this case and search is on for other suspects. (ANI)

