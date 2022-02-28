New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar area early on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Pandey. He was in jail from 2016 till 2021 in connection with a murder case, they said.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Win 30 out of 38 in 1st Phase, Says CM N Biren Singh.

Police said that Pandey came out on interim bail due to Covid-related guidelines.

"Around 3 am, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of firing in Gautam Nagar area. A case has been registered and personal rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Also Read | Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus & Nokia C2 2nd Edition Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The officer, however, said that all angles are being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)