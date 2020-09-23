New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said.

Police said they have apprehended three juveniles in this connection.

According to police, the victim -- identified as Vijay, a resident of Raghubir Nagar -- used to bully the juveniles.

On Wednesday morning, police received information that a man was lying in an injured condition in a lane near B-Block Chowk, Raguhbir Nagar.

"Police rushed to the spot and took the injured, who had stab injuries over his body, to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

His body has been sent for the post-mortem, police said.

Police said that Vijay used to live alone. He used to bully the suspects and also snatch their money.

On Wednesday morning, the juveniles met Vijay and stabbed him in a fit of rage and later fled from the spot, police said. A murder case has been registered.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified the suspects, who were later apprehended. A person is absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him, an officer said.

