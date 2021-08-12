New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers after a scuffle broke out between them over using an open gym at a park in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Gullu alias Sahil (18) has been arrested and efforts are on to nab his brother, police said, adding the deceased, Sanjay, was unemployed, they said.

On Wednesday, the police were informed by SGM hospital that a person named Sanjay was declared brought dead at the facility. A stab injury was found on the right thigh of the victim, according to police.

Based on the statement of an eye witness, a case of murder was registered at Sultanpuri police station, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "On Tuesday, Sanjay and few others from his locality were exercising at the open gym inside the park. The two brothers Gullu and Akash, who reside in the nearby area, also arrived. There was a quarrel between them and Sanjay."

The brothers alleged that Sanjay had assaulted a person, Golu, known to them over using exercising tools at the open gym, the officer said.

During the scuffle, Gullu and Akash caught hold of Sanjay and took him to a corner of the park. Gullu held him tightly and Akash stabbed him with a knife. Although Sanjay managed to run away from the spot, he fell down after going some distance," he said.

Some people rushed Sanjay to Namokar Nursing Home from where he was referred to the SGM Hospital for treatment. Sanjay, however, was declared brought dead by the duty doctor at the facility, the officer said.

