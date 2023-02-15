New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people following an argument in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday evening, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was returning from gym when he had some arguments with an RTV driver, police said, adding that the reason is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media.

A senior police officer said three people have been detained in connection with the incident. The identification of other accused persons is underway and efforts are being made to arrest them, he added.

