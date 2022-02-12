New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over Rs 500 in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Saturday.

Police received information around 7.30 pm on Friday about stab injuries to a person. He was rushed to a hospital where he was died during treatment, they said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak (19), a resident of Trinagar, they added.

A case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation taken up, police said.

During enquiry, it was found that Deepak had borrowed Rs 500 from his friend Vishal. When he couldn't return the money on time, Vishal stabbed him on his in thighs at J J colony Wazirpur, a senior police officer said.

Vishal was nabbed and further investigation in the case is in progress, police said.

